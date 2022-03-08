EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announced Tuesday he will not be seeking re-election.
Jones’ term comes to an end in 2022. He was first elected sheriff in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
“It has been an absolutely humbling experience serving the citizens of Grant County,” Jones said. “I have spent nearly my entire life in public service starting in joining the Navy after graduating from high school. I have met some incredible people and have made some great friends. My choice not to seek re-election was a family decision and I am comfortable and excited about it. My goal was to leave the agency better than I found it. We have done that, and I would hope that the next person at the helm will continue toe same vision. I will let my accomplishments stand on their own.”
Jones has served about 30 years in law enforcement, beginning with the Soap Lake Police Department in 1992. He was hired with the sheriff’s office in 1997.
During Jones’ tenure, the sheriff’s office brought back the K9 program, started a drone program and integrated the county’s emergency management agency into the sheriff’s office. Jones was also instrumental in promoting the law and justice sales tax for construction of a new jail.
Jones’ term ends Dec. 31.