EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones is stepping down as Grant County’s top law enforcement administrator before the end of his term on December 31, 2022.
Jones made the announcement on Tuesday morning.
“After some soul searching, a lot of discussion and support of my family, and thoughts about the “next phase” of life, I have made the decision to retire from my position as elected Sheriff and from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. One never expects to get through a 30-year career and all of a sudden, it is here,” Jones wrote.
Jones joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in 1997.
Jones departure comes after an internal issue that was brought to light, but was refuted by the Sheriff’s Office after an internal investigation. However, a review of Wenatchee Police Department's external investigation by the Stevens County Prosecutor came to a conclusion that differed from the one made by the Sheriff’s Office.
Jones’ last day on the job will be Friday, July 1, 2022.