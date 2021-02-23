EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff’s administrative office in Ephrata has closed due to several employees testing positive for COVID-19.
The office, located at the courthouse, will be closed until March 8, according to the sheriff’s office. This is the second closure of the administrative office due to positive COVID-19 tests. The office was closed in December after corrections staff tested positive.
The closure means new concealed pistol licenses will not be processed and pre-employment fingerprinting services will not be offered until March 8.
Administrative staff can still be reached at 509-754-2011 ext. 2001.