EPHRATA - A Grant County Sheriff's Office employee is being investigated for their potential involvement in an altercation in the 10000 block of Dodson Road Northwest on August 6, 2022.
Grant County Sheriff's officials provided very limited information about the circumstances surrounding the employee, but they did confirm that an internal investigation is underway after an external investigation was conducted by Ephrata Police for conflict of interest reasons.
Ephrata Police Department's findings have been submitted to the prosecutor's office for review.
The internal investigation will determine whether the employee violated any agency policies or procedures during the incident. That employee has not been placed on leave.
iFIBER ONE News should be getting more information about Ephrata Police Department's investigation within the next few days.
At around that same place and time that the altercation occurred, Grant County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a separate incident involving an allegation of sexual misconduct involving a minor (that did not involve a Grant County Sheriff's Office employee). iFIBER ONE News is also requesting more information about that incident as well.