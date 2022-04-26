EPHRATA — Grant County Superior Court Judge Anna Gigliotti has announced her candidacy to retain her position in the November election.
Gigliotti was appointed to the position in November 2021 by Gov. Jay Inslee, replacing Judge David Estudillo who now serves as a U.S. District Court judge in western Washington.
“I am honored to sit on the Superior Court bench and looking forward to continuing to provide the citizens of Grant County with an unbiased, respectful and fair court experience,” Gigliotti stated.
Prior to serving on the bench, Gigliotti was appointed district court commissioner in 2018, adjudicating hearings in a variety of proceedings, including criminal, civil, small claims, domestic, municipal and traffic cases. She also previously worked as deputy prosecuting attorney in Grant County.
Gigliotti has received endorsements from Superior Court Judge Tyson Hill, District Court judges Brian Gwinn and Brian Barlow, retired judges John Anotsz, Janis Whitener-Moberg and Richard Fitterer, Commissioner Cindy Carter, Prosecutor Kevin McCrae and retired Prosecutor Garth Dano.
“The broad support I have received from people in our community has been inspiring and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Grant County,” Gigliotti stated.
More information on Gigliotti’s campaign can be at www.judgeanna.com or on her Facebook page.