EPHRATA - The public will have a chance to comment on the proposed site of a new jail in Grant County.
Grant County Commissioners are taking public comment on the proposal to build the new jail at the current location of the work release facility, located at 1631 Division Ave. in Ephrata.
Building a new jail was the priority in the voter-approved 0.30 percent law and justice sales tax, which was approved in the 2019 general election. The tax, which can only be used for law and justice purchases, is estimated to bring in $5.5 to $6 million annually, with 60 percent of the revenue going to the county and the other 40 percent distributed to cities in the county by population.
The proposed new jail would replace the current facility that was built in 1986 and has been running at about 200 percent capacity since 1997, according to the sheriff’s office.
A virtual public meeting is set for 3 p.m. on Feb. 22. Comments are limited to two minutes per person. To participate in the meeting, go to https://grantcowa.webex.com/grantcowa/onstage/g.php...and enter JAIL2021 as the password. People can also call in at 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 146 649 4010. Written comments can also be submitted to Commissioner's Office P.O. Box 37, Ephrata, WA 98823.
For more information, contact the Grant County commissioners office at 509-754-2011 ext. 2901.