Renew Behavioral Health and Wellness (formerly Grant Integrated Services) and the Grant County Health District plan to pull off Grant County's first annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. The two entities will host Overdose Awareness Day as an event at the Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.
The event will have the following:
• A space to remember those lost to overdose of any substance. You can personalize a white flag if you know someone lost to overdose. We will have purple flags representing those saved with Narcan distributed by our Harm Reduction program.
• Tools to help prevent substance misuse and overdose including medication lockboxes and access to local community resources.
• Overdose response training, including free Narcan
• Speakers to help the community understand what’s going on locally.
All law enforcement agencies throughout the county will have a display of flags like the one seen in front of Renew at 840 Plum Street in Moses Lake. The 172 flags staked into the ground represent the local lives saved by Narcan and the 67 white flags will signify those who succumbed to drugs.
In addition to the resources and flags, all policing agencies and clinics in the county will have drug take-back drop off sites.
Locations with drug drop off containers include the following:
Moses Lake
- Laketown Pharmacy
- Southgate Pharmacy
- Safeway
- Moses Lake Community Health Center
Ephrata
- Walmart Pharmacy
- Columbia Basin Hospital
Quincy
Quincy Community Health Center
Quincy Valley Hospital