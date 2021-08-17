The state’s mask-wearing mandate for kids in public schools appears to have fierce opposition as dozens of rallies that argue against it will take place throughout Washington state on Wednesday. The following are the times and locations of the ‘Unmask Our Kids’ rallies scheduled throughout north central Washington on Aug. 18.
Members of the group 'Unmask Our Kids Washington' and its chapters, collectively agree that mask-wearing in schools comprises the quality of kids’ education. The aim is to allow school boards to exercise the authority to impose mask-wearing mandates.
Kittitas County
Cle Elum: 5:30 P.M. at Flag Pole Park
Ellensburg: 12:00 P.M – 1:00 P.M. at 1300 E. Third Ave.
Grant County
Ephrata: 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at 111 4th Ave. NW
Moses Lake: 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. at 1620 S. Pioneer Way
Wilson Creek: 6 P.M. at 400 Navar Street
Chelan County
Chelan: 6 P.M. at intersection of North Sanders and East Johnson Rd.
Leavenworth: 11 A.M. to NOON at intersection of 330 Evans Street and US 2
Cashmere: 4 P.M. at intersection of Cotles Way and Tichenal Way
Wenatchee: 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at intersection of 5th Street and North Miller
Douglas County
Waterville: 4 P.M. in downtown Waterville
Mansfield: 4 P.M. at 491 Road 14 NE
East Wenatchee: 10 A.M. to Noon at 800 Eastmont Ave.
Adams County:
Othello: 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at 1025 S. 1st St.
Ritzville: 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at 209 E. Wellsandt Rd.
Lincoln County:
Odessa: 2 P.M. at 311 1st St.