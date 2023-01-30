WASHINGTON, D.C. — Grant and Kittitas counties and the city of Ellensburg are receiving federal grants to help reverse the increase in traffic fatalities.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded more than $9.1 million to communities in Washington through the Safe Streets for All program.
The City of Ellensburg will receive $160,000 while Grant County gets $280,000 and Kittitas County receives $429,000.
“There were 745 fatalities on roads in the State of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. “We must reverse this alarming trend. I created the Safe Streets for All Grant program which will provide 16 Washington cities and counties with this timely federal funding to improve transportation safety planning and build infrastructure that will save lives.”
Funding for the Safe Streets for All program was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program includes $5 billion in funds over the next five years to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.