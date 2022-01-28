EPHRATA - Grant PUD is continuing to expand its fiber-optic network and has announced areas it expects to build out fiber in 2022.
PUD commissioners renewed their commitment to building out the fiber network during their Jan. 25 meeting as the PUD works to extend fiber throughout the county.
Grant PUD is expecting to expand fiber and/or complete construction in the following areas by the end of the year:
- Areas surrounding Royal City
- George area completion
- Area between Hartline and Wilson Creek
- Mattawa surrounding area
- Soap Lake southeast to fish hatchery and north to Lake Lenore
- Winchester area
- Warden area completion
- North, east and south of Quincy
The build-out areas scheduled for 2022 are expected to reach an additional 1,624 households and businesses, according to PUD officials.
Grant PUD continues to expand fiber service into established areas with new development.
The PUD reported a net increase of 3,149 fiber subscribers in 2021.
For more on the fiber expansion or to check fiber availability, visit grantpud.org/getfiber.