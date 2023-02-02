EPHRATA — Grant PUD is expanding its high-speed, fiber-optic network to another 1,400 customers in 2023 as part of a county-wide buildout project.
The areas set to receive fiber include:
- Warden area completion (part of the 2022 buildout delayed by supply issues, weather and permits)
- Rural area north, east and south of Quincy (part of the 2022 buildout delay)
- Rural area northwest and south of Quincy
- Jericho area of Royal Slope
- Dodson Road to Frenchman Hills
- Wahluke area east of Mattawa
- Desert Wire to Road O Southwest
A full list of areas scheduled to be added can be found at www.grantpud.org/getfiber.
Work this year will also focus on upgrading hardware and other components to the network, increasing data capacity and ensuring the system will meet demand.
Grant PUD extended fiber to more than 1,000 customers in 2022. As of December, PUD fiber is available to about 39,300 customers.