To prevent residents from freezing in the dark, Grant PUD put people living in Trinidad and Crescent Bar on notice about a potential overload outage Wednesday night.
Just before 5 p.m., the utility put out the following message:
"We are very close to overloading our power delivery system to the Crescent Bar and Trinidad area. We are asking all customers to help us avoid a power outage by shutting off all unnecessary power load. This means shutting off holiday lights, turning down thermostats to a level that is cooler but still tolerable if you're wearing a sweater, turning down hot tub temperatures to a level that keeps it warm, but not toasty and choosing not to do laundry at this time."
If the power were to go out, Grant PUD says it would be "difficult" to put the power back on due to the extremely cold and winding weather.
Utility officials say the power source that supplies electricity to the Crescent Bar area is having a harder time keeping pace with the population boom in the area, which is why it is at risk of overloading. One longtime Grant PUD staff member says it's the first time in their tenure that they have had to ask customers to conserve power to prevent an outage.
At about 8:25, Grant PUD informed customers in the Trinidad and Crescent Bar areas that normal power use could resume after adjustments were made to allow for heavier winter power loads in the area.