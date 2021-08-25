EPHRATA - Grant PUD commissioners are seeking applicants to fill the remainder of the late Dale Walker’s term as commissioner.
The term goes through December 2022. Walker died August 8 after battling lung cancer. He was serving his second term as PUD commissioner.
The vacant position on the five-member board represents District 2, the southeastern portion of Grant County, which covers portions of Moses Lake, Warden and surrounding areas.
Anyone interested in applying for the position must be a registered voter within the District 2 boundary (boundary map is available at www.grantpud.org/commissioners).
Individuals looking to apply can submit a letter of interest and resume to the Grant PUD Board of Commissioners by email at commissioners@grantpud.org or by mail to Grant County PUD, P.O. Box 878 Ephrata, WA 98823. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 10. Applicants must provide a statement of qualifications, pertinent education, relevant experience and reasons for seeking the appointment.
For more information contact the Grant PUD at 509-793-1457.