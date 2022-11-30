Utility officials in Grant County are expected to bump up the cost of your utility bill in 2023.
Due to the effects of inflation, Grant PUD commissioners approved an operating budget that is $42 million higher year-over-year. The utility's governing board ok'd an overall operating cost of $439.7 million during last Tuesday's regularly-scheduled meeting.
Grant PUD staff projected an 8.7% cost impact to the utility as a direct result of ballooning inflation in recent months. To compensate for the cost of doing business, the utility has proposed a 3% rate increase for retail electric sales.
The increase will mean an additional $3.24 per month for the typical residential customer using 1,700 kilowatt-hoursper month. A large industrial customer with an average monthly usage of 20 million kilowatt-hours, would see an increase of approximately $12,600 a month to their bill.
If approved, the new rates would take effect on April 1, 2023.
Despite the rate increase, Grant PUD utility rates remain among the lowest in Washington state and the U.S.