EPHRATA - A local utility could soon expand its portfolio of energy-delivering resources in Grant County. This week, Grant PUD commissioners were briefed about the options the utility is considering to satisfy its long-term power needs. Such was presented during a showing of the utility’s Integrated Resource Plan. Per state law, electric utilities are mandated to develop a comprehensive plan with five and 10-year estimates projecting power generation and resources to meet the needs of their customers.
Grant PUD used a computer modeling service to develop a proposed Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that looks at projected growth in the county’s demand for electricity, requirements of the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act, renewable portfolio standards, the risk of low-water flows in the Columbia River, changing power markets, adequacy of power resources, how power would be delivered and the least-expensive, robust solution.
The modeling, given all those variables, shows that by 2025, the utility will need to bring in additional power resources to meet customers’ needs. When that happens, the model recommended that additional power resources the utility should consider include solar, solar hybrid (solar coupled with batter storage), wind and power generated by natural gas. While carbon-emitting natural gas power carries a penalty that would be imposed by the state, limited amounts of it when every other generating resource is inadequate could still prove to be a viable option.
Grant PUD will hold a public hearing on the proposed Integrated Resource Plan on July 26 at 1 p.m. in the Commission Room of the Ephrata PUD building at 30 C Street SW.