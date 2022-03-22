ROYAL CITY - Grant PUD continues to replace power poles that were knocked down by the irrigation canal break last week near Royal City.
PUD crews had to replace six poles that toppled on Friday in one of two breaks of the west canal that runs along Frenchman Hills Road. The water from the break carved out a ravine where the posts were formerly located, according to PUD officials.
Work to replace the power poles is expected to be completed on Tuesday.
Frenchman Hills Road remains closed as the canal break washed out a section of the roadway. Grant County has approved an emergency declaration to move forward with road repairs. No timeline has been established for when the road will reopen.