MOSES LAKE - A lot has happened since you set foot in a Grant PUD customer service office. That’s because the offices closed to the public in March 2020 due to uncertainty surrounding the start of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time since the pandemic began, Grant PUD is reopening its customer service centers. Utility offices that service customers will reopen on Feb. 1.
The days and hours for the various offices are as follows:
Moses Lake, 312 W. Third Ave. – Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ephrata, 30 C St. SW – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Quincy, 27 B St. SW – Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Royal City, 505 Royal Rd – Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Payments can also be made at the city halls of Grand Coulee and Mattawa during normal business hours.
The decision to reopen comes as Grant PUD continues to monitor the pandemic and take actions to keep customers and employees safe, long term, by planning for adjustments to protective measures including testing, masking, social distancing and policies for remote work.