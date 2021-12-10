EPHRATA - A group of Grant PUD employees were recently recognized for their work in saving two PUD contractors after their boat overturned near the Wanapum Dam on the Columbia River.
The Washington PUD Association presented a Good Samaritan Award to the Grant PUD Emergency Response Team, which includes Roy Bensch, Jeremy Coleman, Stephen Gilliland, Travis Havens, Tyrone Mertes, Brian Saunders, Mike Allen and Willie Stone.
Two PUD contractors were working near the Wanapum Dam spillway in November of 2020 when their boat experience engine problems and was pulled into the back current. The boat became swamped and overturned, sending the workers into the frigid water. The PUD team was able to rescue the two workers and get them to warm vehicles while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
“The extensive training and efforts that these team members perform day in and day out along with their normal core duties really highlights the core values of the PUD to include teamwork, collaboration, and respect,” stated Grant PUD Chief Operator Officer Rich Wallen. “The discipline that they show and the hours of training that they put in were all called into action on that day and highlights the best of what the district is all about.”
Grant PUD’s Emergency Response Team was also recognized earlier this year with the Safety Heroism Award from the Northwest Public Power Association.