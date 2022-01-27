EPHRATA - Exceptionally adverse winter weather usually coincides with abnormally high energy use. That's why there's no reason to be shocked at the bump in the balance you owe on your utility bill this month.
Grant PUD’s Ryan Holterhoff says as of Monday, January 24, the 31-day average temperature was a little over 11 degrees colder than the same time span last year. As a result, Holterhoff says the average utility bill is as much as 33% higher over the aforementioned 31-day stretch.
Utility officials say heating systems have to work harder, the colder it gets. In addition, the lack of sunshine so far this winter has had an effect an energy use as well. Holterhoff says sunshine provides natural warmth, which curtails the need to turn up the thermostat.
Holterhoff says anyone seeing a larger-than-normal spike and has concerns about their ability to pay their monthly bill in full, can contact Grant PUD to work out a payment plan or level billing system.
Holterhoff says the recent rate bump is solely weather related as the utility has not had a rate increase in three years.