EPHRATA - Health issues have prompted Kevin Nordt to step down as Grant PUD’s General Manager and CEO. Nordt’s departure from his current position will happen at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6.
The 56-year-old is battling prostate cancer and will assume a less physically-demanding role as a “chief resource officer” to assure Grant PUD remains as a long-term power supplier.
Grant PUD Chief Operations Officer Rich Wallen will become acting general manager until the utility’s commission board decides on a permanent GM and CEO.
Nordt has undergone vigorous treatment for prostate cancer since he was diagnosed in June 2020.
“I have responded well to my treatments but I also have seen my capabilities diminish significantly. This is no surprise; just part of the deal,” Nordt said. “I have now come to the realization that my health no longer allows me to function in the role of general manager/CEO at the level our employees and the people of Grant County deserve. Rich Wallen is a skilled and wonderful fellow. I will do everything I can to make he and Grant PUD successful, going forward.”
Nordt began his career at Grant PUD in 2006 after years as a nuclear engineer, energy trader, analyst and power supply strategy manager for Portland General Electric and later as coordinator of Mid-Columbia River dam operations. He began at Grant PUD as director of power management and then as chief financial officer. Commissioners selected him as general manager in June 2016.