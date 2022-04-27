EPHRATA - On Wednesday, Grant PUD commissioners signed off on the preliminary approval of a plan to relocate the utility’s Ephrata headquarters and its Ephrata and Moses Lake service centers.
The three buildings need costly repairs, energy efficient upgrades and more room for operations and future growth. Utility officials say the Ephrata headquarters is situated in a flood-prone area.
According to the relocation plan, the Ephrata service center is in the most need of repair and expansion. A press release states that the new service center in Ephrata will be built southwest of town on a parcel with space for future expansion. Grant PUD officials say a site for new buildings southwest of Ephrata has not been selected and remains part of the planning process.
Service centers consist of a warehouse and supply yard, electric and telecom shops, transportation shop, lockers for field crews, office space and meeting rooms.
According to the preliminary plan, a new, larger Moses Lake service center would be constructed at the south end of Moses Lake. The old service center and Moses Lake customer service office would eventually be closed, with customer service counters likely moved into a leased storefront location somewhere in town.
Property purchasing and more detailed planning could begin in 2023-2024. The master plan calls for all three facilities to be designed together and construction carried out in sequence, at whatever schedule the commission approves, Fleisher said.
If construction begins in 2025, the initial plan would have new Ephrata Service Center complete and occupied in approximately 2027, followed by the Moses Lake Service Center in 2029, and the Ephrata headquarters in 2032.
After buildings are complete, Grant PUD's existing smaller facilities in Quincy, Coulee City, Royal City and the Wanapum Maintenance Center will remain open and lightly staffed and equipped to ensure rapid response times to the county's more remote areas. Commissioners and staff would weigh the ongoing need for these small "satellite" facilities after the new ones are operating.
The existing building housing the Moses Lake Local Office and the Grand Coulee Service Center would eventually be closed and served by other centers. Grant PUD would maintain a customer service presence in each of the communities that now have them.