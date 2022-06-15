Progress continues on the Quincy Transmission Expansion Plan (QTEP). Movement on the impactful project was evident this week when Grant PUD staff presented their preferred routes for three new transmission lines to the ag-and-data hub city of Quincy on Tuesday. The proposed routes are a portion of the 10 projects that make up the QTEP. Grant PUD is spending $140 million on the package of electrical system upgrades. Utility officials say Quincy’s current demand for electricity can exceed 200 megawatts during the summer peak. QTEP will provide additional transmission capacity needed to reliably serve up to 650 megawatts of energy demand.
The transmission lines and their preferred routes are:
Columbia to Mt. View Substation: Alternative 2 chosen out of three total alternatives. The route begins at Road S SW in Western Quincy and runs 3.2 miles to the Mountain View Substation off of Road 5 NW. The chosen route is the shortest. It would pass along existing agricultural roads and cross the smallest number of private land parcels at 12. It also avoids the less-secure option of locating the line in the same right-of-way as two existing transmission lines. At an estimated $6 million, it's virtually the same cost as the other options. For maps and comparison, see pages 9-10 of the presentation materials.
Monument Hill to Rocky Ford: Connects the Mountain View Substation, off of Road 5 NW, to the proposed new Monument Hill Switchyard at Road 11 NW and Road O NW. Alternative 2 was chosen of four options. The route begins on Road 13 NW and continues south along Road C NW to the proposed switchyard site. The route is the shortest at 2.3 miles, the least expensive at approximately $4 million and is already partly on Grant PUD right-of-way. It also crosses the smallest number of private land parcels at seven. For maps and comparison, see pages 12-13 of the presentation materials.
Monument Hill Loop #1: Would connect the future West Canal Substation off of Road O NW to the North Quincy Substation at Road P NW and Road 11 NW. With the addition of the future Monument Hill Switchyard, connections will be established to form an energy-supply "loop," improving reliability. Alternative 1 was selected out of three options. The route is the shortest at 1.4 miles, the least expensive at $4 million and avoids railroad and irrigation canal crossings. For maps and comparison, see pages 15-16 of the presentation materials.
Construction is expected to begin on these three lines in early 2026 with service to begin in early 2028.
The route of a fourth transmission line, from the Wanapum Dam switchyard near Beverly 30 miles north to the Mountain View Substation, should be chosen by year end or early 2023. The team is studying four alter