MATTAWA - Less than 24 hours after a Grant PUD worker fell at Wanapum Dam, the utility had an update on the staff member’s health status on Thursday.
Ryan Holterhoff informed iFIBER ONE News that the employee is in stable condition as of Thursday after they were airlifted in the early afternoon on Wednesday.
The utility says the staffer was on a ladder, doing routine maintenance on a turbine at the dam when they fell 6 ft. As to how they landed wasn’t disclosed.
The identity of the worker is being withheld.