EPHRTA - Grant PUD, like any another other utility district, experiences sporadic outages. Yet, an outage that occurred on July 31, 2021, has Grant PUD staff and its commission board reeling.
The outage happened near Winchester close to Quincy; 9,297 customers lost electricity as a result.
The incident was discussed at length during a regularly-scheduled Grant PUD meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Asset Management Coordinator Danna Carvo says five transmission poles that carried transmission, distribution and fiber services collapsed that evening. The utility’s asset management department’s analysis showed that one of the transmission poles contained a 'rot pocket' and fell during a microburst of wind, which also caused four additional transmission poles to fall. Carvo said the issue was compounded because the pole had been located near a surface irrigated agricultural field.
In total, more than 350 staff hours were spent restoring service to 9,297 customer connections which cost $79,496 for time, materials and other expenses. Due the coordinated efforts of station operators and dispatchers, service was restored to 8,913 of those impacted by the outage within approximately 77 minutes. However, a few hundred customers were without power for nearly four hours, many of those were irrigation customers.
Five customer connections remained without power for almost 10 hours and the final two customers were restored after about 19.5 hours. This single outage accounted for approximately 20% of the utility's annual allowance towards its service reliability measure.
During the discussion, it was made clear that the utility will continually focus on ensuring that an outage of that magnitude doesn’t occur again.