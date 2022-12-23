VANTAGE - A goose is too heavy for an eagle to carry…right? RIGHT? Apparently not, according to Wanapum Dam operators who spotted a rare sight involving a bald eagle and a Canada goose last week.
On Dec. 15, one of the senior operators in the control room at Wanapum Dam near Vantage was watching security video when he spotted something large fly by the camera. The operator backed the video up and rewatched that segment in slow motion.
“They were shocked and amazed by what they saw — a bald eagle carrying a Canada goose in its talons. Eagles are known to go after smaller birds – ducks, coots, widgeons and the like, but as far as we know, no one has seen one go after a goose, which would typically be too heavy for an eagle… or so they thought,” the Grant PUD stated.
The eagle with the goose landed on a lamp post near the dam. The control room folks watched it all for about 30 minutes. While the eagle was perched on the post, another eagle believed to be its mate landed alongside it. A couple of control room folks got in a truck and drove as close as they could to the lamppost and took a photo with a cell phone.
One of Grant PUD’s employees posted the video on social media.
“Jeff Nelson, power plant senior operator at Wanapum Dam, told me he wanted to post it on social media, because they considered it a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see something like that.”
Nelson was not immediately available for comment.
Grant PUD and other mid-Columbia River PUDs are required by our federal dam licenses to spend a lot of time and money on habitat restoration and survival of fish and other wildlife. This part of the Columbia is fairly wildlife-rich. We see an assortment of wildlife every day, including eagles, beavers, skunks, otters, porcupine, osprey and, of course the fish they feed on.
Bald eagles are especially easy to spot along the Columbia River in the winter. Grant County has resident bald eagles, who live in this area year-round, but eagles from Alaska often migrate south to over-winter in this area, which tends to be warmer than it is up north and the food supply of fish and small animals is sufficient to support them.