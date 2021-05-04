EPHRATA - Former Grant PUD Chief Operations Officer Kevin Marshall and the Emergency Response Team at Wanapum Dam have been honored by the Northwest Public Power Association (NWPPA).
Marshall received the Milton Hunt McGuire Award for excellence in engineering and operations. The award recognizes his more than 40 years of civil, structural and in-water engineering and leadership in dam safety and civil engineering in the northwest, according to the NWPPA.
Marshall recently retired from full-time work with the PUD but continues part time as a project specialist.
The Emergency Response Team at Wanapum Dam received the NWPPA’s 2021 Safety Heroism Award in connection to a water rescue in 2020.
On Nov. 13, 2020, a rescue boat carrying two contractors performed safety patrols in the Columbia River to support maintenance of monitoring devices on the Wanapum Dam spill gates. The boat suffered an engine problem and overturned in the dam’s tailrace, causing both contractors to plunge into the river.
“Trained in boat handling and water rescue, dam personnel quickly launched a rescue boat and retrieved the contractors,” NWPPA officials stated. “Others remained on shore to support the boat crew.”
Team members recognized include Steve Gilliland, Brian Saunders, Mike Allen, Travis Havens, Willie Stone, David Burk, Jeremy Coleman, Roy Bensch, mark Riggs, Bill Nichols and Ty Mertes.
“These folks do Grant PUD proud,” said PUD General Manager Kevin Nordt. “They embody the values of safety, innovation, service, teamwork and integrity we hold dear at Grant PUD. We thank NWPPA for honoring them — and all of us — with these distinguished awards.”