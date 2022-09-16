The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is proposing some serious rate hikes in order to pay for its ailing system. The big rate bumps are part of the district's 2023 proposed budget. Public input on the new rates will be solicited at the October 4, 2022 meeting.
Some water users will see up to a 77% increase in their water rates, while others may see a reduction in their rates. On average, rates are proposed to increase 51% across all rate classes.
The District operates and maintains a complex system of pipelines, pumps, motors, electrical equipment, reservoirs and structures that serve irrigation water to approximately 10,000 acres in areas surrounding East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo, and Howard Flats in Chelan.
The Wenatchee Irrigation District says the majority of the system was built by the Bureau of Reclamation in the 1960s, which is why it is seemingly failing at a rate that is difficult to maintain.
In 2022, the District had a $2.5 million operating budget, but was faced with over $1.1 million in un-budgeted emergency repairs that included failed pumps, motors, major electrical equipment, and pipeline breaks. These costs substantially eroded the District’s reserved funds and changed scheduled capital improvements. In 2023, the District is proposing a $3.8 million operating budget that includes a substantial increase in operation and maintenance and increasing reserve accounts for unfunded emergencies.
Irrigation District officials say 2022 was the most challenging year for the district, beginning the season with only 30% of the water that was needed at peak demand due to unrepairable pumps that failed.
In 2022 agricultural rate payers paid approximately $44/acre foot for water. Proposed 2023 rates will be approximately $78.57 per acre foot. In 2022 residential rate payers were assessed an annual charge of $250-300 (not $200 like was originally stated) which is proposed to increase to $375.
"Without this substantial rate increase, we will not be able to operate and maintain the District’s complex infrastructure which seriously risks our ability to reliably deliver water," the District wrote.