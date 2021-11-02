HANFORD - Construction of a new water treatment facility at the Hanford cleanup site near the Grant County border has begun.
The advanced water treatment operation will support the Direct-Feed Low-Activity Waste (DFLAW) Program; the facility is also future proof in terms of expanding capacity as cleanup needs grow.
Hanford Site leaders partook in the formal groundbreaking for the 10,000-square-foot facility. The facility will automate water services by providing all potatble water to the cleanup hub of the Hanford Site and will support tank waste treatment operations where Hanford’s processing facilities were.
“Well beyond the start of DFLAW and the transition to 24/7 operations, we’re looking at the next several decades of cleanup, and this water facility will provide services to the entire site for that period of time,” EM Office of River Protection and Richland Operations Office Manager Brian Vance said. “It’s one of many projects we have now in place that are going to set the conditions for future work at the site.”
The effort to successfully treat and vitrify, or immobilize in glass, Hanford tank waste for safe disposal will increase the demand for a reliable water supply at facilities and for fire suppression capabilities. The new water facility will produce a minimum of 3.5 million gallons of clean water daily, with the ability to expand to 5 million gallons daily if demand increases. That compares to 2.1 million daily gallons treated currently, but with a completely different system.
Construction of the water facility is scheduled to finish by mid-2023.