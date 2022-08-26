MOSES LAKE — After five years of planning and fundraising, crews are set to break ground on a new radiation oncology treatment center in Moses Lake.
A ceremony is planned at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the construction site, located across from the Confluence Health Moses Lake Campus at the corner of East Hill Avenue and South Grand Drive.
The Confluence Health board earlier this month formally approved construction of the estimated $14.5 million treatment center.
“Currently, patients undergoing radiation therapy would need to travel to Wenatchee, Spokane or other locations, making treatment a challenge and taking time away from their family and friends,” stated Confluence CEO Dr. Andrew Jones.” This new center will change that, and I am so pleased by the board’s leadership to make sure this happens to bring the best in radiation treatment to the Columbia Basin.”
The Confluence Health Foundation and the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation partnered back in 2018, raising $3.5 million toward the cost of the project. State lawmakers were also able to secure a $1.2 million grant for the project, and Confluence Health has agreed to contribute the remain $9.8 million toward the center.
The facility is expected to be completed in late summer of next year.