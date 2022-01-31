CONNELL - A group of Connell High School students partook in an anti-mask protest on Connell High School’s campus on Monday.
Ramon Torres, a student at the school who participated in the walkout says the event spanned from 11:05 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Initially, the two students who participated in the walkout were the only ones involved, but the protest eventually grew to 35 students.
Torres informed iFIBER ONE News that a group of 45 students refuse to wear a mask at the high school.
“Masks should be optional since it’s been almost two years since masks were made mandatory,” one student stated.
One of the organizers stood up on a raised platform in the school’s courtyard and gave a speech about not wearing masks at the school. Torres says some of the students who have refused to wear masks have been disciplined, but the specifics of the disciplinary action against them is unclear.
“The school shouldn’t be able to tell you that you can’t attend practice because you participated in a peaceful protest when the school allowed the protest to take place,” said Connell High School student Ruby Barrera.
iFIBER ONE News attempted to solicit a response from Connell High School’s principal and North Franklin School District’s superintendent, but have not heard back.
Torres says there’s been a “few” cases of coronavirus at the high school this year. A COVID Dashboard is not available on North Franklin School District’s website.