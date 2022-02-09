EPHRATA - A small group of students gathered at the flag pole on Ephrata’s high school campus in protest of the requirement to wear face coverings in class on Wednesday.
According to a social media post, the protest was set for 8 a.m. The public display of opposition was reportedly peaceful.
Students who refuse to wear masks in the classrooms at Ephrata’s schools are asked to go home. Sarah Morford of the Ephrata School District says a "handful of students" were sent home after they continued to refuse to wear face masks.
In a FB post by the mother of a student who was involved in the organized the occasion, she stated that 50-60 students partook in the display.
“I'm so proud of the students that stood up and didn't comply. At some point they need to be listened to,” she wrote.
She and other parents are reportedly encouraging kids to refuse to wear masks at school.