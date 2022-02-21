MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Gun Show is set to return to the Grant County Fairgrounds on March 12 and 13.
Gun show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for active duty military or law enforcement. Children under 12 are free. Admission is good for both days.
The event is back indoors this year, being held in the Commercial Building at the fairgrounds. More than 100 tapes with guns, knives, ammunition and accessories are part of the event this year.
The gun show is hosted by Northwest Gun Shows. A second gun show is typically held in September in Moses Lake.
The Grant County Fairgrounds is located at 3953 Airway Dr. NE.