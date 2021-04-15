MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Gun Show is set to return to the Grant County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
Gun show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $10 for couples and $5 for active duty or retired military with ID. Children under 12 are free. Admission is good for both days.
Masks are required for the event, which is being held outdoors this year.
The gun show is hosted by Northwest Gun Shows. A second gun show is planned in September, also at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
The Grant County Fairgrounds is located at 3953 Airway Drive NE.