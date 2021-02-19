FILE - In this May 20, 2020 file photo protesters gather outside the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. A bill signed into law Thursday, Feb. 19, 2021 by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte allows concealed firearms to be carried in most places in the state without a permit, and it expands the list of places where guns can be carried to include university campuses and the state Capitol. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, file)