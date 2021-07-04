ELLESNBURG - A fire has forced level 3 evacuations on Pointer Lane on the westside of Wilson Creek Road, north of Charlton Road near Ellensburg.
A few residential homes along Pointer Road have been put on a level 3 alert.
All others on Wilson Creek north of Charlton Rd need to be alert to the fire and the possibility of an evacuation; they are on a Level 1 alert status.
The fire was initially reported at 7:04 p.m. The fire was reportedly knocked down just before 9 p.m.
The cause is under investigation.