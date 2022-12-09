HANFORD - An environmental cleanup provider that was contracted to do work at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is settling with 151 applicants after it was accused of discriminating against Latinos.
The agreement to settle is being overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor, the agency that investigated the claims against Richland-based Washington River Protection Solutions.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, its investigation found that from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019 – Washington River Protection Solutions LLC discriminated against the affected applicants who sought jobs as health physics technician trainees.
The company isn’t claiming liability, but it has agreed to pay $157,621 in back wages and interest to the affected jobseekers, and make job offers to eligible class members.
Washington River Protection Solutions must also revise and monitor its selection process, personnel practices and hiring policies to ensure non-discriminatory hiring practices are in place at the Richland location.
“Federal contractors are obliged to provide all applicants with equal employment opportunities to make certain all workers have a fair shot at getting and keeping good paying jobs,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Regional Director Jane Suhr in San Francisco.
Headquartered in Richland, Washington River Protection Solutions provides environmental cleanup and management services under contract to the Department of Energy. From 2008 to 2021, the company received more than $ 7 billion in federal contracts.