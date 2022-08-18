According to the Tri-City Herald, a Hanford nuclear reservation worker witnessed something uncanny in over the skies near the Grant County border last week. The newspaper explained that an employee had reported what they saw to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). At 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2022 the reporting party was driving north across the site and was jolted by the spectacle of what looked like a vertical, cigar-shaped object with lights hovering at an altitude of roughly 500 feet in the air.
“As I was looking at it, it disappeared,” the worker wrote in his report. However, the person went on to write that what was apparently the same object, “reappeared much closer and directly on top of me.”
The Hanford worker went on to state that the unidentified flying object was about 100 to 300 feet long.
With about 200 reported UFO sightings in Washington state this year, the Tri-City Herald reported in a lengthy feature piece that the Hanford area is no stranger to what some may perceive as extra-terrestrial in the skies over Hanford. To read that article, click here.