On Friday, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the temporary closure of the Ringold-Meseberg Hatchery just southwest of Basin City.
State officials say that means people will be unable fish for steelhead in the area.
This year’s return of Ringold Springs Hatchery steelhead is projected to be the second lowest return on record in the past 20 years. Returning steelhead will be needed for broodstock to meet the production goal of 180,000 juvenile steelhead scheduled for release in April 2024.
Additional information: Anglers can be notified of in-season rule changes by downloading the FishWA app or signing up for fishery change notifications by email at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.
The Ringold-Meseberg Hatchery covers 300 acres of land with large earthen ponds for rearing steelhead and fall chinook salmon as well as rainbow trout and tiger muske.