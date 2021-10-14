WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center has announced the return of the Haunted Museum in partnership with Haunted in Washington.
Spook nights are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23, and Oct. 28-31 at the museum and cultural center located at 127 S. Mission St.
This year’s haunt is the site of a historic wellness sanitarium and the “poor souls who live there,” organizers stated. Guests are taken through parts of the museum usually off-limits to the public, from loading docks, to back stairways and down into the basement.
“This is the only professionally created Haunt in the Wenatchee Valley, complete with some of the best jump scares and amazing special effects themed rooms that rival scenes from Hollywood horror films,” organizers added.
Tickets are sold in time slots for $30 for two people and $12 at the door for each individual person in the party, up to six people total. Tickets are available online at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or by calling 509-888-6240. The event is not recommended for children under 13.
Facial coverings are required and organizers are recommending attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19.