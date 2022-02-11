OLYMPIA - The state Senate has passed a bill sponsored by 12th District Sen. Brand Hawkins to offer a boost in facility funding to school districts that choose to consolidate.
Senate Bill 5487 was approved by a vote of 40 to 9 and now heads to the House education committee for consideration.
“I’m excited my bill has advanced this far in a short session,” said Hawkins. “It has provided my colleagues an opportunity to have a productive dialog on this idea, which is what I was hoping for.”
The bill incentives small school district consolidation with a goal of expanding opportunities for students and saving taxpayer money. Hawkins says smaller districts tend to spend more per student. During the 2019-20 school year, the average cost per student was $13,879. Small school district such as Orondo ($22,125), Mansfield ($26,342) and Palisades ($28,745) spent much more per student.
Hawkins says he believes it would be more efficient for taxpayers if some districts partnered with neighboring districts.
“I’ve been encouraging my legislative colleagues to think differently about how we deliver educational services,” Hawkins added. “If we were to reimagine school districts today based on what we spend on education, we wouldn’t draw up 295 different school districts in our state, especially when many of the small school districts are spending much more than the state average per student. We can’t expect things to change unless we come up with creative options. I think a ‘voluntary, incentives-based’ consolidation bill has largely avoided the controversies of past proposals and has prompted some conversations.”