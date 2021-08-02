227635944_4330758323630115_3809289064235245597_n.jpeg

EPHRATA - A haystack fire Sunday morning brought down power lines, knocking out power to area homes and crop circles near Ephrata.

Grant County Fire District 13 responded about 8 a.m. to the area of Road B Northwest and Road 7 Northwest for reports of a large haystack on fire.

Firefighters say about 413 tons of hay burned. The flames also burnt through a power pole, causing power lines to fall to the ground. The electrical hazard prompted a closure of Road B through the area.

The haystack will continue to burn for several days, according to district 13.

Grant County Fire District 5 also responded to the blaze.