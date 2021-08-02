EPHRATA - A haystack fire Sunday morning brought down power lines, knocking out power to area homes and crop circles near Ephrata.
Grant County Fire District 13 responded about 8 a.m. to the area of Road B Northwest and Road 7 Northwest for reports of a large haystack on fire.
Firefighters say about 413 tons of hay burned. The flames also burnt through a power pole, causing power lines to fall to the ground. The electrical hazard prompted a closure of Road B through the area.
The haystack will continue to burn for several days, according to district 13.
Grant County Fire District 5 also responded to the blaze.