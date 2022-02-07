donaldson

James Donaldson 

ELLENSBURG - Retired NBA All-Star James Donaldson is one of Ellensburg’s newest residents and the community is already welcoming him with open arms.

After retiring from basketball in 1999, the 15-year NBA veteran has transitioned from the hardcourt to mental health advocacy.

James Donaldson against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1989

On Monday, the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners announced the appointment of Donaldson to the county’s board of health.

Donaldson holds a sociology degree from Washington State University and is the founder and director of Your Gift of Life Foundation. Your Gift of Life Foundation is a non-profit that focuses on mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The foundation was formed in light of the former WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski’s suicide in 2018.

64-year-old Donaldson reportedly has overcome his personal struggles with mental health and is fervent about helping others do the same.

Donaldson was the longtime owner of the Donaldson Clinic, a physical rehab center in Mill Creek, Washington. 