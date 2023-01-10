MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District has confirmed that it is investigating an incident allegedly involving racial slurs that were hurled at an opposing basketball team that played at the high school on Friday, January 6.
The incident(s) reportedly occurred during a 7 p.m. game between the Moses Lake High School boys basketball team and Eisenhower High School.
Nikhil Lizotte is the head coach of the Eisenhower High School basketball team, he informed iFIBER ONE News that the team began hearing racial slurs and racially suggestive animal-like noises during warm ups, during the game and afterwards.
After losing the game to Moses Lake, the Eisenhower boys were reportedly subjected to what was described as a hostile group of people who, allegedly, continued to harass them by making more racially suggestive remarks, gestures and noises. One parent of an Eisenhower student who was allegedly the brunt of the verbal attacks says the a car drove by the team while they were waiting for the bus, rolled the window down and shouted animal noises.
"The N-word, fa##%@, beaner— these are the names our Ike boys were called all game long! On the court, from the sidelines, for 4 quarters. Refs and Moses Lake High School officials DIDN’T DO A THING. My kid in bawling in the car after the game because he and his teammates had to walk a gauntlet to the locker room to a particular group of idiots making monkey noises, calling them racist names and telling them to “go back where they came from.” He’s crying in my arms asking, 'why are people like this?'," one parent of one of the Eisenhower players wrote on social media.
Lizotte, Eisenhower's head coach, added that another player broke down and cried over the experience while they were dining out at a restaurant after the game. He says some players "shut down" during the game because of what was described as "excessive harassment."
"I told our athletic director, if this keeps happening, there's going to be no point of us coming up here anymore," Nikhal told iFIBER ONE News. Lizotte says Moses Lake has had a history of bullying opposing teams, including Eisenhower.
Lizotte, parents and coaches who were present during the conflicts at Moses Lake High School says nothing was done by school staff during the conflicts and claim that they were "treated as the aggressors," by some.
Some parents of Davis High School, which is also in the Yakima and are scheduled to play in Moses Lake this Saturday, are urging their athletic teams and other schools to not play in Moses Lake.
"Enough is Enough! Coaches and players need to refuse playing in Moses Lake. Parents need to all come together and make the decision to not allow their children to play over there," Stephanie Salinas a parent of Davis High School player wrote on social media. "These children have gotten away with this far to long. It has been going on for years!!!!"
In 2019, Moses Lake High School made headlines over what were "racial comments" allegedly made at a basketball game between Davis High School and Moses Lake.
There's no word on whether the WIAA has been notified of the ordeal at this time.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Athletic Director Loren Sandhop for comment, but did not hear back. However, we did here back from Moses Lake School Board Chairman Kevin Fuhr who says the Moses Lake Superintendent is aware of the allegations and an investigation is underway.