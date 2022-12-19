ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island.
Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
It isn’t known as to why Gaspar crossed the centerline as that aspect of the incident remains under investigation. Troopers still don't know if drugs and alcohol were involved, toxicology results likely pending.
Gaspar was transported to Central Washington Hospital for his injuries. Anderson and his passenger, 33-year-old Jennifer Anderson of Medical Lake were also injured and taken to Central Washington Hospital for treatment.
All drivers and passengers were buckled up at the time of the crash.