QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy.
Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31.
Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
The three occupants of the Chevy sustained minor injuries; two of the occupants were children born in 2010 and 2012. Between both vehicles, all injuries sustained in the crash were minor.
Reyes-Preciado was arrested for DUI.