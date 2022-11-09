MOSES LAKE — Local health care organizations are again teaming up for their annual community turkey drive on Friday, Nov. 18.
Volunteers from Moses Lake Community Health, Samaritan Healthcare and Confluence Health will be out on Nov. 18 collecting food donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Volunteers will be at three locations in Moses Lake: Safeway, Leprekon Harvest Foods and Grocery Outlet.
Shoppers can purchase and donate a frozen turkey or canned food as part of the food drive. All donations will benefit the Moses Lake Food Bank to distribute meals during the holiday season to more than 1,500 families in need in Moses Lake and Warden.
The community turkey drive has been taking place for more than 20 years in Moses Lake.