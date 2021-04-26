MOSES LAKE - The health district has confirmed five more COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now at 120 COVID-19 deaths, according to the health district.
The five confirmed Monday include a Moses Lake man in his 50s, a Moses Lake woman in her 60s, two Moses Lake men in their 60s and a Moses Lake man in his 90s. All five had underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk of severe complications due to the virus. None of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.
“This is a painful and ongoing reminder of how COVID-19 continues to needlessly steal lives away from our community,” Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alex Brzezny stated. “We now have the tools to fight the virus. Vaccines fight COVID spread and decrease death and hospitalizations. So, please, join me and the rest of our community by vaccinating. Continue masking, distance physically when in public, avoid crowds, use proper hand hygiene, and get vaccinated as soon as possible. We need every Washingtonian doing their part so we can overwhelm the virus and continue regaining our freedom’s back.”
There remains four additional suspected COVID-19 deaths in Grant County that are pending death certificate review, according to the health district.