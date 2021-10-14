EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District has confirmed another COVID-19 death in Douglas County.
The individual was a man in his 50s. The health district says he was not vaccinated against the virus.
Douglas County is now at 28 confirmed virus deaths. Chelan County remains at 88.
There are currently 17 Chelan County residents hospitalized and nine Douglas County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the health district.
Grant County sits at 185 virus deaths after nine more were confirmed on Wednesday. In Adams County, 28 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed and Okanogan County has had 53 virus deaths, according to local health officials.