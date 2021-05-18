MOSES LAKE - The health district has confirmed another five COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
The five deaths include two Moses Lake women in their 60s, a Soap Lake man in his 50s, a Moses Lake man in his 80s and a Moses Lake man in his 20s. All five had underlying health conditions putting them at a higher risk of severe complications due to the virus. The health district says none of the five had been vaccinated.
Grant County is now up to 125 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
“COVID-19 continues to kill people from our community,” said Dr. Alex Brzezny, Grant County’s health officer. “These reported deaths are not just a number; they represent mothers, fathers, someone’s brothers, sisters, sons or daughters, and friends. The virus doesn’t care about your age or race, or what your political and religious preferences are. If given the opportunity, it will spread and infect more people. Our immunization rates are too low for us to feel protected. The key to fighting this virus is for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as we can. I am asking and urging you to, please, help our community by vaccinating, if you haven’t already.”