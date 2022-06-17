MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District on Thursday reported one additional COVID-19 death, the first confirmed virus death since March.
The death confirmed on Thursday occurred in May and was a Mattawa man in his 70s. The health district says he was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.
Grant County is now at 261 confirmed virus deaths.
There are currently two Grant County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. The two patients are in their 70s and 80s.
The health district on Thursday also reported 151 COVID-19 cases since June 9.